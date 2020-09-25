Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $58.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

