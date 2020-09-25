KZ Cash Trading Up 5,792.2% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4,533.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $154,499.63 and approximately $26.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5,792.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

