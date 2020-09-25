Lake Street Capital Increases Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Price Target to $18.00

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FKWL opened at $15.25 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
