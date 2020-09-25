Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.32

Shares of Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $22.40. Lamprell shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 114,423 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

