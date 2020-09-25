Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

LTRX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 4,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,429. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.