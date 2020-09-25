Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post sales of $85.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $94.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $333.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.17 million to $336.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $370.80 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $377.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,152. The company has a market capitalization of $365.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

