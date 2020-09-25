Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) versus Methanex (OTCMKTS:MEOH) Critical Contrast

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Laxai Pharma and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 3 7 5 0 2.13

Methanex has a consensus price target of $24.62, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Methanex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $2.78 billion 0.61 $87.77 million $0.93 24.15

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A Methanex -1.66% -4.07% -1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Methanex beats Laxai Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

