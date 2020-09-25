LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €124.79 ($146.82).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €122.88 ($144.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.68. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.