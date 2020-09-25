Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

CALT stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.70 million and a P/E ratio of -21.73. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

