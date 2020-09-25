Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Shares Down 9.1%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 236,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 280,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

