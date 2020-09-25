Lewis L. Bird III Buys 3,477 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,985.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in At Home Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

