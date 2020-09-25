LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $332,891.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $332,891.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.04510324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

