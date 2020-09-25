LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $329,265.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

