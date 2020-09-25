Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,528. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $433,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

