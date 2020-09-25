Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The company has been streamlining its businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its Group Protection segment has benefited from the buyout of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business. However, the company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage is another cause for concern. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.