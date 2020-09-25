Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The company has been streamlining its businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its Group Protection segment has benefited from the buyout of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business. However, the company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage is another cause for concern. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.70.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
