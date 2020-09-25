Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €230.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €217.62 ($256.03).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €200.50 ($235.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €209.55 and a 200-day moving average of €185.64. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €221.70 ($260.82).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

