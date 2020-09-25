Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $234.50 on Monday. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Analysts expect that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.