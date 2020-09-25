Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,876.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $588,135.67 and approximately $121,876.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00095778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00228976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.01459917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00200789 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

