Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00448131 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021205 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012188 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009779 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Livenodes Profile