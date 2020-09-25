Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $612,442.93

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $612,442.93 and $238,788.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00448005 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007700 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009753 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026320 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,295,718 coins and its circulating supply is 20,295,706 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

