Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.82 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.04782220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,249,764 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.