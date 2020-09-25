Loop Capital Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,006.59.

Shopify stock opened at $908.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $991.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $783.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

