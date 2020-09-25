LUKSO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00006918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.30 or 0.04746858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

