LUNA Market Cap Reaches $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bitrue and Bittrex. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00232140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.01460454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00199328 BTC.

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Coinone, Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

