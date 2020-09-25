Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $8.03. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,902,022 shares traded.

LUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5130699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.