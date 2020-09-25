Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

