LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup cut their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

LYFT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 70,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in LYFT by 239.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,110 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LYFT by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 198.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

