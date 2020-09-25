Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Up 26.6%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) were up 26.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 123,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 156,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of -28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.