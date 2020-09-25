MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

MGNX stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,971. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

