Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $6.97. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 464,430 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.