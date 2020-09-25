ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE MAN opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

