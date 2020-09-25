MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0207

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $9,992.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.01460742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00200219 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

