Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the highest is ($1.19). Marcus posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MCS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,426. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marcus by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

