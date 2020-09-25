Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $513,931,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.