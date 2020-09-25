Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry so far this year, continuous focus on expansion initiatives and digital innovation is likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, increased focus on the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy, bode well. Meanwhile, the company has bolstered its liquidity to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, dismal RevPAR and occupancy rates on account of coronavirus pandemic, remains a concern. Although the company is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. and China markets, RevPAR and occupancy rate are still well below the pre-pandemic era. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance.”

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

MAR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,425. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

