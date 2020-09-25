Master Contract Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,622.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $486,955.12 and approximately $8,622.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.09 or 0.03320904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

