Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of MA opened at $328.21 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,825 shares of company stock valued at $247,745,179 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

