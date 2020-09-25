Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Matinas Biopharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,935. Matinas Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

