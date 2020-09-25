Matthew Rowe Purchases 37,060 Shares of Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe purchased 37,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$36,504.10 ($26,074.36).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Matthew Rowe purchased 7,940 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,701.80 ($5,501.29).

On Thursday, September 3rd, Matthew Rowe bought 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, August 31st, Matthew Rowe bought 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($17,678.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.97.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Countplus’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Countplus

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

