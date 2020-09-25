MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 144.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

