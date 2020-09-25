Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.84. Medicure shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,325 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

About Medicure (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.