MediShares (MDS) Price Down 18.7% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $3.65 million and $256,992.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00101663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00231878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.01464752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00200481 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

