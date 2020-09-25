Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Roy Daniel Buys 184,125 Shares

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Roy Daniel bought 184,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,820.50 ($114,157.50).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

