Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Roy Daniel Buys 184,125 Shares

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Roy Daniel bought 184,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,820.50 ($114,157.50).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Medusa Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.