Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Up 8%

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s share price rose 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 130,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 256,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

