Megacoin Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $145,895.10 and approximately $18.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00429965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,155,999 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

