Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Megastar Development shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82.

About Megastar Development (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

