Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Melco International Development from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.