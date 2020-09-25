Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.60.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLCO. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 141,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

