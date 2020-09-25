Melon Achieves Market Cap of $43.12 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Melon has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $34.50 or 0.00321249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Melon

MLN is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

