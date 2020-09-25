MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.33 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.33 million and $1.34 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,269,466,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,608,335 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

